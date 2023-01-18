(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The deadline is fast approaching for a grant opportunity for local students through the Erie SeaWolves Community Fund.

The deadline to apply for the 2023 Chace Numata Scholarship is Feb. 1. Numata was a switch-hitting catcher with the Erie SeaWolves. He died from a skateboarding accident during the 2019 baseball season at the age of 27 in Erie.

Chace Numata

Four $1,000 scholarships are up for grabs to local high school seniors participating in varsity baseball or softball. Scholarship recipients are chosen based on their accomplishments, contributions to a team, and positive impacts on the lives of others. Over the past three years, the SeaWolves Community Fund has awarded 36 Chace Numata scholarships.

Applicants must be a college-bound senior currently attending high school and playing varsity baseball or softball in Erie or Crawford counties, have plans to enroll in a four-year college or university in the fall of 2023, have a minimum GPA of 2.5 (and provide transcripts), and must demonstrate their experience as a good teammate and a kind, positive influence on others.

To apply for the scholarship, go to the SeaWolves website.

The first game of the SeaWolves 2023 season is on April 6 in Akron, Ohio. The first home game will begin at 6:05 p.m. on April 11 against Altoona at UPMC Park, 831 French St. in Erie.