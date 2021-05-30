Highmark Quad Games to return with 12-mile bike race July 10th

Following a year of virtual competitions, the annual Quad Games is making a return to in-person competition starting July 10th with the 12-mile bike race.

Traditionally, the swimming event kicks-off the games, but to be extra safe organizers have moved that aspect of the games to November, 2021.

Quad Games Director Kelly Latimer says, “We got to connect with so many people last year on a virtural level, but it’s just not the same as seeing them in person and seeing those smiling faces cross the finish line.”

Latimer added, “Maybe we won’t be giving out hugs this year as people accomplish their goal. But it will just be nice to be able to connect on that level.”

Registration is $70 until the end of May and then it goes up to $80 on June 1st.

Go to highmarkquad.org to register.