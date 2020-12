The Mercyhurst women’s hockey team were slated to begin its 2020-2021 season this weekend with a home and home series versus RIT. However, on Thursday, due to COVID-19 protocols at RIT, the two game series has been postponed until further notice.

The two programs are expected to play another home and home series on Thursday, December 10 at RIT at 3PM and Friday, December 11 at the Mercyhurst Ice Center at 3PM.

No fans are permitted to attend either games.