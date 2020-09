The Pennsylvania Senate voted Wednesday to pass House Bill 2787 following a 155-47 vote that passed through the House a week ago.

HB2787 would give school districts the ability to decide on their own how many fans could be allowed into high school athletic events.

The bill now moves to the desk of Governor Tom Wolf for a final decision with 10 days to come up with a decision.

If Wolf does not make a decision within the 10 days, it becomes law.