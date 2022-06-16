Over the next several weeks, J.C. Martin Golf Course will be hosting several free clinics for junior golfers between the ages 4 through 14.
McDowell girls head coach Ryan Bickel, Prep golf coach Dan Steen, and others will be teaching all the fundamentals of the sport this summer.
By the end of the summer clinics, ten memberships will be award that will be good for the rest of this summer and all of 2023.
Free Junior Golf Summer Clinics at J.C. Martin
Boys and Girls Ages 4-14
Saturday, June 18 9:00-10:30AM
Tuesday, June 21 5:30-7:00PM
Thursday, June 23 5:30-7:00PM
Tuesday, June 28 5:30-7:00PM
Tuesday, July 5 5:30-7:00PM
Saturday, July 9 9:00-10:30AM
Tuesday, July 12 5:30-7:00PM
Thursday, July 14 5:30-7:00PM
Saturday, July 16 9:00-10:30AM
Tuesday, July 19 5:30-7:00PM
Thursday, July 21 5:30-7:00PM
Saturday, July 23 9:00-10:30AM
Monday, August 9 5:30-7:00PM