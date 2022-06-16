Over the next several weeks, J.C. Martin Golf Course will be hosting several free clinics for junior golfers between the ages 4 through 14.

McDowell girls head coach Ryan Bickel, Prep golf coach Dan Steen, and others will be teaching all the fundamentals of the sport this summer.

By the end of the summer clinics, ten memberships will be award that will be good for the rest of this summer and all of 2023.

Free Junior Golf Summer Clinics at J.C. Martin

Boys and Girls Ages 4-14

Saturday, June 18 9:00-10:30AM

Tuesday, June 21 5:30-7:00PM

Thursday, June 23 5:30-7:00PM

Tuesday, June 28 5:30-7:00PM

Tuesday, July 5 5:30-7:00PM

Saturday, July 9 9:00-10:30AM

Tuesday, July 12 5:30-7:00PM

Thursday, July 14 5:30-7:00PM

Saturday, July 16 9:00-10:30AM

Tuesday, July 19 5:30-7:00PM

Thursday, July 21 5:30-7:00PM

Saturday, July 23 9:00-10:30AM

Monday, August 9 5:30-7:00PM