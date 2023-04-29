On this week’s Friday Night Lights show, we got the chance to bid farewell to outgoing Sports Director Jay Puskar after his four plus years on the desk leading the sports department at JET-24/FOX-66.

Jay will still be on the air from time to time with the station for the time being, but has decided to move on to a different full-time position outside of television.

We wish Jay the best of luck in his future endeavors while still getting the chance to see him on the airwaves here and there moving forward!