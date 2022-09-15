The McDowell high school athletic department will induct new members into its hall of fame including former JET-24 sports anchor Mike Gallagher.

Here is a link to purchase tickets for the event set for Saturday, September 24th:

https://events.ticketspicket.com/agency/27296c28-c0d8-480a-8bbe-e8f838a8d5cf/events/6b62f384-6179-4d36-935f-3a8ecada7c3c

Fo those who would rather buy paper tickets, they will be available in the McDowell Athletic Office at McDowell High School, 3580 West 38th Street, Erie, PA 16506.

In addition to Hall of Fame Inductees, McDowell will be honoring Athletes and Coaches of the Year.

Proceeds benefit our Hall of Fame Scholarships.

Hall of Fame Inductees:

Lucas Marsh – Class of 1994

Chad Oberacker – Class of 2007

Gregg Sarbak – Class of 1990

Ajla Glavasevic – Class of 2007

Amanda Jakubowski – Class of 2002

Tom Jakubowski – Coach/Athletic Director

Mike Gallagher – Distinguished Contributor

Female Athlete of the Year – Kyla Kramer

Male Athlete of the Year – Bryce Wood

Co-Coach of the Year – Deena Pribonic

Co-Coach of the Year – Dan Hering

McDowell will be honoring all the above at the Homecoming Football game on Sept 23rd with the Hall of Fame Induction Saturday, Sept 24th at 1:00pm.