Joe’s Gym captured the 2020 100 percent drug free state powerlifting championships in Bigler, PA in December. The official announcement was made recently now that all drug tests were completed and passed.

Those who competed for Joe’s Gym are:

Don Swingle, Terry Nicotra, Dave Machmer, Geri-Lynn Hoffman, Drew Hoffman, Joe Orengia (Coach), Michelle Lawson, Jeff Lawson, Pat Huntley, Kim Pollock, Ivan Shick, Korey Webber, and

Wally Heinl.