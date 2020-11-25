Karnes Signs With Penn State Gymnastics

Erie’s Lakers Gymnastics National champion and all-state competitor Josh Karnes has signed his letter of intent to compete on a full scholarship at the Division One level at Penn State.

Karnes, who hopes to compete for team USA in the 2024 Olympics, has big goals in mind and believes his college choice and enrolling early will give him a chance to do great things.

“Well, since I’ve been practicing since I was so young, all this hard work has really paid off and I’m just super excited,” said Erie high school junior Karnes. “The coaches, I know them pretty well and I know they will help me get to the next level of my gymnastics career. Their facility there is really good.”