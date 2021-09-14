Keystone Athletic Academy Ready For Elite Players, Inaugural Season

After two to three years of meetings and planning, members associated with the Keystone Athletic Academy held a formal introductory press conference late Tuesday afternoon at Erie First Assembly chapel.

Spearheaded by Gannon alum Cory Coleman, the academy will be a platform for athletes who not only possess great character, but have incredible basketball skills that can launch them to a college career or higher.

Longtime high school and college coach Shannon Pullium will coach the Kings throughout an independent nationwide schedule of about 30 or so games starting in the next few weeks.