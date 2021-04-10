Lake Erie National Cheerleading Championships taking place this weekend

The Lake Erie National Cheerleading Championships are taking place today and tomorrow at the Erie Insurance Arena.

Hard Rockin’ Nationals is a huge event because there are two fully paid bids that will move on to the cheerleading worlds.

Tickets were pre-sold to the participants families since the event is not open to the public due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The event is part of the Champions Weekend that includes the Champions of Dance event at the Bayfront Convention Center on April 11th.

“Families are are able to come see their children perform and we are just really excited to have events back in the building,” said Ed Snyder, assistant director sports facilities, Erie Events.

The Champions of Dance will take place tomorrow at the Bayfront Convention Center.