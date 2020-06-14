ScoreStream

Lake Erie Speedway to Host All-Star Monster Trucks June 19th and 20th With Limited Spectators

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lake Erie Speedway will resume its operations on Friday June 19th and Saturday June 20th with their all-star monster truck series.

Gates will open at 5:00 pm and racing starts at 7:30 pm both nights with a 50% crowd capacity and social distancing required and masks/face coverings recommended.

L.E.S. General Manager AJ Moore says his staff will do all they can to make it a safe and family friendly experience but advises that spectators use their own digression while attending the event too.

For more information, visit their website: https://www.lakeeriespeedway.com/

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Events Calendar