Nexstar affiliate WKBN-TV has reported that three members of the Pennsylvania Lakeview School District community have died after a crash where a car went into a tree Thursday night, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).

In the wake of the accident, officials from Lakeview high school made the decision Friday afternoon to play their originally scheduled Friday night high school football varsity game against Cambridge Springs.

Here is a statement released from the Lakeview program via social media: