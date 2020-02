Latest District 10 Boys Basketball Playoff Bracket Update

District 10 boys basketball latest playoff matchups (all on Friday night):

A championship:

Jamestown vs Commodore Perry 6:00 pm at Farrell High School

2A championship:

Farrell vs Lakeview 6:00 pm at Slippery Rock University

2A consolation:

Cambridge Springs vs Youngsville 6:00 pm at Meadville High School

3A championship:

Fairview vs Sharon 7:30 pm at Meadville high school

3A consolation:

Franklin vs Sharpsville 7:30 pm at Farrell High School

4A championship:

Hickory vs Grove City 7:30 pm at Slippery Rock University

4A consolation:

Harbor Creek vs Warren (Time, site will be released Thursday morning)

5A subregional:

Meadville vs Obama Academy 6:30 pm at Brashear High School