The next rounds of the local high school football playoff schedule have been released.

Here are the playoff matchups for this coming week.

6A first round:

State College at McDowell Friday at 7 pm

5A first round:

Cathedral Prep (Bye)

4A first round:

Juniata at Meadville Friday at 7 pm.

District 10 championships:

3A:

Hickory vs Sharon Saturday at 7 pm at Farrell HS

2A:

Mercyhurst Prep vs Farrell Saturday at noon at Meadville HS

A:

Cambridge Springs vs Lakeview Saturday at 7 pm at Meadville HS