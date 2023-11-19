The PIAA high school football postseason continues into the week of Thanksgiving for local teams.
Here are the next round’s matchups for local teams:
6A quarterfinals:
McDowell at North Allegheny (Friday, 7 pm)
5A quarterfinals:
Peters Township at Cathedral Prep (Friday, 7 pm)
3A quarterfinals:
Hickory vs Martinsburg Central (at Mansion Park, Friday, 7 pm)
2A quarterfinals:
Westinghouse at Farrell (Friday, 7 pm)
1A quarterfinals:
Cambridge Springs vs Redbank Valley (at Bender Field, Friday, 7 pm)