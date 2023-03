Here are the latest PIAA state basketball playoff matchups, dates, sites and times involving District 10 teams as released by PIAA on Sunday:

Tuesday

1A Boys 6-2 Harmony vs 10-1 Farrell at Clarion University 7:30pm

5A Boys 10-1 Cathedral Prep vs 7-6 Mars at Westminster College 6pm

2A Girls 7-3 Burgettstown vs 10-1 Kennedy Catholic at New Castle HS 7pm

2A Girls 10-2 Maplewood vs 7-5 Greensburg CC at Slippery Rock University 7:30pm

2A Girls 7-1 Shenango vs 10-3 Lakeview at Westminster College 7:30pm

3A Girls 7-3 Shady Side Academy vs 10-1 Mercyhurst Prep at Slippery rock University 6pm

Wednesday

2A Boys 10-1 Erie First Christian vs 7-2 Northgate at Sharon HS 6pm

2A Boys 10-2 Mercer vs 7-4 Bishop Canevin at Hampton HS 7pm

3A Boys 7-2 OLSH vs 10-1 Franklin at Westminster College 7:30pm

4A Girls 6-1 Penn Cambria vs 10-1 Fairview at North Allegheny HS 6pm

4A Girls 10-2 Harbor Creek vs 7-1 North Catholic at Westminster College 6pm

5A Girls 10-1 Cathedral Prep vs 7-6 Mars at Sharon HS 7:30pm