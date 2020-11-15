Latest PIAA State Playoffs

The PIAA has released the latest information on the recent high school football and soccer playoffs with dates, times and sites. Here is the latest PIAA State Playoff matches.

The following PIAA Football State Semifinals will take place on Friday November 20th at 7 p.m.:

1A- Jeanette at Reynolds.

2A- Beaver Falls vs Wilmington at Geneva College.

4A- Oil City at Thomas Jefferson.

5A- Cathedral Prep vs Upper Dublin at Hollidaysburg.

On Saturday November 21st, 6A- McDowell Vs Central York will take place in Altoona at 7 p.m.

The following PIAA Soccer State Semifinals will take place on Tuesday November 17th:

Boys:

2A- Fairview at Deer Lake at 6 p.m.

3A- Cathedral Prep at Mars at 7 p.m.

Girls: