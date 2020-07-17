LeBoeuf Little League to Host Tasty Fundraiser This Weekend

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the LeBoeuf Little League’s budget has taken a huge hit. With the combination of a shortened season, plus the number of players lower, the league is looking to replenish those funds this weekend of with the Fair Food Drive-Thru.

The event is being held at the LeBoeuf Little League Fields located off of Route 97. On Friday, July 17 and Saturday, July 18 it runs from 11AM to 7PM and then on Sunday, July 19 from 11AM to 6PM. All monies raised will benefit the LeBoeuf Little League.