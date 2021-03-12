Limited Tickets On Sale Friday for NCAA Women’s Ice Hockey Tournament

Courtesy: NCAA/Erie Sports Commission

A limited number of tickets will be available for spectators for all seven games of the NCAA Women’s Ice Hockey Championship, including the NCAA Women’s Frozen Four, scheduled to take place at Erie Insurance Arena March 15-20. Tickets will go on sale at 12 p.m. on Friday, March 12.

The decision to allow fans comes after expanded capacity limits at indoor venues in Pennsylvania were announced last week by Governor Tom Wolf. The total capacity at Erie Insurance Arena will be 15% in accordance with current Pennsylvania COVID-19 guidelines.

Tickets will be $20 per game. In order to ensure physical distancing between parties, seats will be sold in pods of four. If fewer than four tickets are sold in an individual sale, the remaining seats in the pod will not be sold. No daily passes or all-tournament passes will be available.

Doors will open for fans 30 minutes before each game. Patrons are encouraged to purchase their tickets online and print their tickets at home for a touchless experience. Concessions will not be open at Erie Insurance Arena.

The arena will be cleared at the conclusion of each game and masking will be strictly enforced.

If any tickets remain, they will be available for sale on game day.

Tickets will be available for purchase by calling the Erie Insurance Arena Box Office or online at https://www.erieevents.com/.

For more information on the NCAA Women’s Ice Hockey Championship and NCAA Women’s Frozen Four, visit https://hurstathletics.com/sports/2020/3/4/frozenfour.aspx.