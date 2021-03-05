Local basketball stars Morris and Foster reflect on pandemic year, long layoff challenges

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Former Strong Vincent guard and Erie’s all-time leading scorer in boys basketball David Morris, along with his IUP teammate and Meadville grad Armoni Foster both reflected on their long year off due to COVID-19.

Their 2019-2020 season culminated in a 28-2 record but the Crimson Hawks were unable to play in the NCAA tournament last winter due to the COVID-19 shutdown.

It took all the way until Thursday, March 4th for the two to be back on the court playing a regular season game with IUP at PSAC rival Gannon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Events Calendar