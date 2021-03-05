Local basketball stars Morris and Foster reflect on pandemic year, long layoff challenges

Former Strong Vincent guard and Erie’s all-time leading scorer in boys basketball David Morris, along with his IUP teammate and Meadville grad Armoni Foster both reflected on their long year off due to COVID-19.

Their 2019-2020 season culminated in a 28-2 record but the Crimson Hawks were unable to play in the NCAA tournament last winter due to the COVID-19 shutdown.

It took all the way until Thursday, March 4th for the two to be back on the court playing a regular season game with IUP at PSAC rival Gannon.