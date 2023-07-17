ERIE COUNTY, PA (WJET)–Two Erie natives and competitive cheerleading icons came back to their hometown to share their love for the sport with their fans.

Four-time World Champion Gabi Fuller and Silver World medalist Jenna Seevers hosted an open gym and meet-and-greet on Sunday.

The event took place at Erie Empire Cheer Gym located at Erie Bank Sports Park.

Fuller and Seevers grew up cheering in the area and eventually moved to advance their careers and compete on some of cheerleading’s best programs.

“It means so much to be especially actually in this specific facility. This is kind of where my cheer journey ended in Erie. Back when my mom was actually my coach, we literally practiced on this exact basketball court so being back here now in a completely different setting where I’m hosting an open gym and a meet-and-greet, I get to meet all of these people that look up to me and especially in my hometown is so special. Gabi Fuller | Four-time Cheerleading World Champion

“It’s honestly quite a shock because I used to be one of the little kids looking up to these amazing athletes and to be someone who can inspire these young kids, it is a crazy feeling but it’s really exciting…I loved Erie it’s amazing to come back to my hometown and meet all these kids.” Jenna Seevers | Silver Cheerleading World medalist

Fuller is no longer competing as an athlete but instead she is coaching at Top Gun All-Stars in Miami, Florida.

Seevers will be on the mat this season with Top Gun’s open team GLOC 6.