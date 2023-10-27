Gannon University hosted the Golden Knights, Mercyhurst and Edinboro to gather with local media Thursday with the release of the 2023-2024 PSAC basketball preseason polls.
Here is the preseason poll for the PSAC West on the men’s side:
Western Division (Number of first-place votes)
1. IUP (5)
2. California (4)
3. Mercyhurst
4. Slippery Rock
5. Pitt-Johnstown
6. Seton Hill
7. Gannon
8. Clarion
9. Edinboro
Here is the women’s PSAC West preseason poll:
Western Division (Number of first-place votes)
1. California (5)
2. Gannon (2)
3. IUP (1)
4. Edinboro
5. Pitt-Johnstown (1)
6. Seton Hill
7. Mercyhurst
8. Slippery Rock
9. Clarion