Gannon University hosted the Golden Knights, Mercyhurst and Edinboro to gather with local media Thursday with the release of the 2023-2024 PSAC basketball preseason polls.

Here is the preseason poll for the PSAC West on the men’s side:

Western Division (Number of first-place votes)



1. IUP (5)

2. California (4)

3. Mercyhurst

4. Slippery Rock

5. Pitt-Johnstown

6. Seton Hill

7. Gannon

8. Clarion

9. Edinboro

Here is the women’s PSAC West preseason poll:

Western Division (Number of first-place votes)



1. California (5)

2. Gannon (2)

3. IUP (1)

4. Edinboro

5. Pitt-Johnstown (1)

6. Seton Hill

7. Mercyhurst

8. Slippery Rock

9. Clarion