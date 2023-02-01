WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com
by: Michael Fenner
Posted: Feb 1, 2023 / 06:39 PM EST
Updated: Feb 1, 2023 / 06:39 PM EST
Coverage of local high school athletes signing to play at the next level from McDowell, Cathedral Prep and Girard (2-1-23).
