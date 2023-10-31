District 10 soccer postseason Monday scores (10-30-23):
2A boys semifinals:
General McLane 3 – Mercyhurst Prep 0
Fairview 3 – Grove City 1
2A girls semifinals:
Fort LeBoeuf 1 – Fairview 0
General McLane 2 – Cathedral Prep 0
