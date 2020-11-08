Local Sports Saturday (11-7-20):
High school football:
D-10 6A Championship: Canceled
*McDowell wins 6A championship and will host Pittsburgh Central Catholic in state playoffs
D-10 3A Championship:
Hickory 42 – Grove City 29
PIAA 4A first round:
Oil City 34 – Juniata 33
High school soccer:
D-10 2A championship:
Villa Maria 3 – Slippery Rock 0
D-10 A Championship:
Cambridge Springs 3 – Seneca 1
PIAA scores:
Boys:
State College 1 – McDowell 0 (4-2 PK’s)
Girls:
McDowell 1 – Altoona 0
Warren 2 – Bradford 1
Tennis:
Villa Maria senior Tara Thomas finishes in second place in the PIAA girls 2A tennis singles.