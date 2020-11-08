Local Sports Saturday (11-7-20)

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Local Sports Saturday (11-7-20):

High school football:

D-10 6A Championship: Canceled
*McDowell wins 6A championship and will host Pittsburgh Central Catholic in state playoffs

D-10 3A Championship:
Hickory 42 – Grove City 29

PIAA 4A first round:
Oil City 34 – Juniata 33

High school soccer:

D-10 2A championship:
Villa Maria 3 – Slippery Rock 0

D-10 A Championship:
Cambridge Springs 3 – Seneca 1

PIAA scores:

Boys:
State College 1 – McDowell 0 (4-2 PK’s)

Girls:
McDowell 1 – Altoona 0
Warren 2 – Bradford 1

Tennis:
Villa Maria senior Tara Thomas finishes in second place in the PIAA girls 2A tennis singles.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Election Map – All Pages

Events Calendar