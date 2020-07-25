Local Trap Shooting Team Celebrates Championship Glory

Saturday was the culmination of a busy and successful week across the state line for an area trap shooting team as they got to celebrate their big achievements.

The hard work pays off and the Warren County Claybusters can attest to just that.

“It’s just like a really big achievement like I’ve always like looked up to this for like all the five years I’ve been shooting like that’s always just been a dream of mine,” said 2020 Corry Area High School graduate Rowdy Finch.

Trap shooting has been a love and passion for many young kids locally for quite some time ranging from the Corry area to Warren, Sheffield and Tidioute.

“I’ve always been hunting and I’ve loved hunting and shooting guns so I just saw it and thought I would like it and ever since fifth grade I’ve been here,” said Corry Area High School senior Jaxon Gray.

The varsity athletes compete in trap, skeet, sporting clays, pistol and rifle.

“My brother was shooting so I was coming to all the shoots and I just fell in love with it and I started shooting,” said Corry Area High School Junior Rebekah Finch.

At this past week’s 2020 sctp national championships in Merango, Ohio – the squad took home 1st place in varsity squad; 1st place high school team; 1st place in handicap open division and 1st place varsity shooter.

“It means a lot to see these kids honored for everything they have put into this,” said Warren County Claybusters head coach Sherry Anderson.

“It means a lot,” she added.

More than 30 team members received their medals and trophies at the Corry Rod and Gun Club in Columbus after seeing years of hard work pay off with the help of their coaches.

“It’s amazing,” said 2020 Corry High School graduate Nicholas Lapinski. “To be able to celebrate this with the community instead of off over in Ohio, it’s really brings it back home, it makes it feel small town, feel homely.”