Lustig Reportedly Set to Join Vanderbilt Football Staff as Special Teams Coordinator

According to multiple reports, former Edinboro University head football coach and current Syracuse special teams coordinator Justin Lustig is headed to the SEC to coach at Vanderbilt University in the same role.

Lustig will reportedly head to Nashville to become new Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea’s special teams coordinator with the Commodores.

Lustig, who helped create one of the most successful turnarounds in division two history with the Scots coached one of the top special teams units over the past few seasons with the Orange.