Marathon Baseball: Seawolves Sweep Doubleheader vs Curve

It took roughly eight hours to complete, but when it was all said and done, the Erie Seawolves swept a doubleheader from Altoona on Tuesday night.

Erie (23-9) led 3-1 in the fourth inning of game one before a two and-a-half hour rain delay paused the action. When play resumed, the Seawolves came away with a 4-3 victory in ten innings.

The Seawolves followed that up with a 3-1 win in game two. Isaac Paredes leading the way with a two-run home run in the top of the third inning.

Erie at Altoona conclude their series Wednesday afternoon with first pitch at noon at PNG Field.