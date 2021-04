The McDowell Co-Ed Competition Cheer team gets a special sendoff to the spirit competition in Hershey.

Last month the cheer team took first place in District 10. That win qualified them for the state-wide competition.

The cheer program has won gold twice and they hope continue that trend.

The state-wide competitive spirit championship is scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday at 2:45 p.m. in the Hershey’s Giant Center.