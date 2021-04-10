McDowell Coed Competitive Cheer Team wins state championship

It was a big day for the McDowell Coed Competitive Cheer Team as they won the statewide Competitive Spirit Championship.
The event took place Saturday afternoon at the Giant Center in Hershey.
Last month the cheer team came in first place out of six teams in District 10. Their win qualified them for the state competition in Hershey, PA.
Congratulations to the Coed team!
The McDowell Coed Competitive Cheer Team are 2021 State CHAMPIONS! #goldvibes #mcdowellcoed #putaringonitPosted by McDowell Cheer on Saturday, April 10, 2021