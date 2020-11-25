McDowell Grad Jeffress Jr. Expected to Make College Basketball Debut with Pitt

McDowell’s all-time leading scorer in boys basketball, Pitt freshman William Jeffress Jr., is expected to make his collegiate debut Wednesday night at the Pete when Pitt hosts Saint Francis (PA.) at 7:00 p.m.

As a young recruit and early enrollee as well as one of the most highly coveted Pitt men’s basketball recruits of all time, the expectations are high for the former Trojan, who is expected to play in the season opener despite battling through a minor preseason injury.

“Not sure if I’ve had a guy that young, ya know when Will signed with us he was 16 and ya know when he got here he had just turned 17,” said Pitt men’s basketball coach Jeff Capel. “I can’t recall off the top of my head anyone that young, but he’s mature, he wants to be really good, ya know he works, he’s able to pick things up pretty quickly.”

Pitt is set to host Drexel on Saturday, November 28th at 1:00 pm in the Panthers’ second game of the season.