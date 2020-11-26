McDowell Grad Jeffress Scores Seven Points in Pitt Basketball Debut

While the Pitt Panthers opened the 2020-2021 men’s college basketball season with a 80-70 loss to Saint Francis (PA.), McDowell grad Will Jeffress Jr. made an impact coming off the bench in his first college basketball game.

The Trojans’ all-time leading scorer in boys basketball history made his college basketball debut Wednesday night scoring seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3PFG) to go along with four rebounds, a steal and an assist in 20 minutes of action for the Panthers.

Pitt is now 43-2 all-time against NEC opponents and drops its first game ever to Saint Francis (29-1 in series).

The Panthers host Drexel Saturday, November 28th at 1:00 pm.