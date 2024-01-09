Millcreek Township School District announced the resignation of head football coach Brad Orlando Tuesday afternoon.

Orlando went 81-37 in his 10 seasons leading the Trojans.

During his time leading McDowell football, the Trojans won nine District 10 championships.

Those figures are according to the McDowell athletic department’s records.

“I want to thank Bo for the leadership he has shown in every aspect of being a head coach,” said McDowell athletic director Mark Becker via a media release.

“He has worked tirelessly to make this program the best it can be. He does so many little things that no one ever sees. I greatly appreciate everything he has done for the Trojans.”