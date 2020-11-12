McDowell Student-Athletes Signing Letters of Intent:
(Reaction Interviews in Order)
Nicole Lichtinger (Pennsylvania College of Technology) Soccer
Kylee Crayne (Mercyhurst University) Soccer
Gabriella Desanto (Edinboro University) Soccer
Alayna Wicker (Clarion University) Soccer
Emina Selimovic (Siena College) Basketball
Caitlyn Morris (Elon University) Lacrosse
Nate Hayes (St. Francis University) Volleyball
McDowell Hosts Signing Day for Seven Student-Athletes
