(WJET)–It might have been a holiday, but the McDowell Trojans weren’t taking any time off.

As most sit around the table Thursday night and say what they’re grateful for, these players spent their Thanksgiving with their McDowell football family.

As they prepare for Friday’s PIAA 6A state quarterfinals game against North Allegheny, the team reflects on just having the opportunity to showcase their skills in late November.

“Yeah, it’s definitely awesome getting to practice you know these guys are my second family here so getting to practice with them and spending time with them on Thanksgiving is cool. Hopefully I get to spend more time with them in December too, get all the way to that game too…you know it’s just awesome just being out here with my boys playing football.” Cooper Cousins | McDowell senior lineman

“I mean it means everything like practicing on Thanksgiving is a big deal especially here like we love practicing on Thanksgiving. It’s a blessing…Well biggest challenge is stopping the run game. Last game they, well not ran all over us but they were very successful in the run game and the biggest thing is to stop the run game and just play as a team. You know just keep the momentum that we had last week and just bring it to this week.” James Zigler Jr, McDowell sophomore wide receiver

“Definitely after last year like we want to practice on Thanksgiving and that didn’t happen and we definitely preached that throughout the year, wanting to practice on Thanksgiving and this year we did it…I’d just say staying poise throughout the game, not getting too high, not getting too low, staying right in the middle. Just leading my team with confidence throughout the game.” Blayze Myers | McDowell junior quarterback

McDowell will play North Allegheny on Friday in Wexford at 7 p.m.