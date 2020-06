Olivia Means (Cheer) Penn State University

2017 & 2018 PIAA State Champion

Team Captain

Four year varsity sideline cheer

Four year competitive cheer

Three-time Scholar Athlete Award Winner

National Honor Society

Honors College

Member of Girls Athletic Club

Kristin Jozefczyk (Cheer) Gannon University

2017 & 2018 PIAA State Champion

Four year varsity sideline cheer

Four year competitive cheer

Honors College

Allie Dombkowski (Water Polo) Washington & Jefferson College

Four year member of water polo team

2016 PA State All Freshman Team, McDowell Rookie of the Year

2018 Western Conference 2nd Team

2019 Western Conference 1st Team, PA State Honorable Mention Team

McDowell record for career steals: 251

2019 McDowell season record for steals: 133

Career Goals: 122

Career Kick-outs: 49

Career Assists: 76

Colton Martin (Nordic Skiing) St. Lawrence University

Four year member of Cross Country Team

Four year memeber of Track & Field Team

PA State Cross Country Championships-10th grade

2017 All Region Cross Country-2nd Team

Individual Qualifier-PA State Cross Country Championships–11th grade

2018 All Region Cross Country-1st Team

Indvididual Qualifier-PA State Cross Country Championships-12th grade

2019 All Region Cross Country-1st Team

Cross Country McDowell Runner of the Year

Cross Country Runner of the Year – 11th Grade

Cross Country Runner (Co) of the Year – 12th Grade

Captain of Cross Country Team

2019 Mid-Atlantic States Nordic Skier-Points Leader U-18

2017 Junior National Nordic Skiing Championships Mid-Atlantic Team

2018 Junior National Nordic Skiing Championships Mid-Atlantic Team

2019 Junior National Nordic Skiing Championships Mid-Atlantic Team

Logan Hering (Volleyball) Penn State Behrend

Four year member of volleyball team (Co-op with North East)

North East HS Outstanding Senior Art Department

North East HS Outstanding Senior Health and Physical Education Department

Scholar Athlete Award Grades 10-12

Sophomore – 2nd Team D-10

Junior – 1st Team D-10, All State Team

2017 Ohio Valley Region (USA volleyball) High Performance Team

Junior Season: 27 kills, 27 aces and 221 digs

726 kills in three seasons

Thaddeus Bell (Lacrosse) Thiel College

Four year member of lacrosse team

Member of football team (9th & 10th grades)

2016 Most Improved Player

Aidan Keenan (Lacrosse) Allegheny College

Four year varsity member (three year starter) of lacrosse team

Senior Class Officer

McDowell Gentleman’s Association

2019 All district ten-second team

70 career points

Griffin Spacht (Cheer) Gannon University

Member of football team: 9-12th grades

Member of cheer team: 11-12th grades

Four year Honor Roll

Multiple Varsity Letters in both sports

PIAA State Runner-up in Competitive Cheer

Jacob Onorato (Wrestling) Gannon University

Member of soccer team (9th grade)

Member of football team (10-12th grades)

Member of wrestling team (9-12th grades)