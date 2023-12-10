ERIE, PA (WJET)–The 8th annual Marsha Mash Roundball Classic continued on Saturday with the McDowell Trojans and Benedictine Bengals going head-to-head in the final game.

The 8th Annual Marsha Marsh Roundball Classic 🏀

McDowell taking on Benedictine.

The Trojans lead 21-16 heading into the break. @JET24Sports @mcdathletics pic.twitter.com/r4pxCVt7Y2 — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) December 9, 2023

McDowell was coming off Friday night’s 55-52 victory over Chartiers Valley, while Benedictine took down Jefferson 58-53.

The McDowell Trojans secure the win on their home court over Benedictine Bengals with a final score of 57-46.

Winning the Marsha Marsh Roundball Classic for the second year in a row.

Tyler Grove scored 27 points and earned Tournament MVP.

While Kamden Kramer was named All-Tournament.