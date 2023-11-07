McDowell senior football standout Cooper Cousins has been selected to play in the 2024 NBC Sports All-American football all-star game.

McDowell senior Cooper Cousins has been selected to play in the All-American Bowl on January 6! The game will be played at the Alamodome in San Antonio and broadcast on NBC.



Congratulations, Cooper! 🏈💪



🔗: https://t.co/vs4Z6iOIGx#GoTrojans — McDowell Athletics (@mcdathletics) November 7, 2023

The Penn State recruit has been selected as one of 100 players across the nation to participate in the all-star game.

McDowell star lineman and Penn State recruit Cooper Cousins has been selected to play in the NBC Sports All-American Bowl. The game takes place January 6th, 2024 in San Antonio. Cousins will play for the East team. @mcdathletics @JET24Sports — Mike Fenner (@Fenner_6) November 7, 2023

The game is set for January 6th, 2024 at 1 pm in San Antonio, Texas.

“I was obviously shocked,” Cousins said.

“Ya know, super excited, me and my family, you know.

I’m blessed I get this opportunity to go out to San Antonio and I’m super happy.

Just super supportive, ya know I’ve got the best teammates, I’ve got the best family in that locker room in the country, in the state, ya know I have the best coaching staff in the state and I’m super just happy to be apart of this.

Without them that hard work that I was putting in on the field and in the weight room wouldn’t have been possible, ya know it just took awhile.

I had to figure some things out along the road, a few bumps in the road, but ya know I’m just happy that I made it here and I’m glad.”

McDowell head football coach Brad Orlando added, “He’s very deserving, I mean this is the elite of the elite, very prestigeous game, I mean guys that are going to the Texas, the USC, Alabama, Penn State, Ohio State, so it’s the best of the best and that’s where Cooper belongs, but still it’s just a credit to his work ethic and the way he plays the game.”