McDowell’s DeSantis Resigns, Intends on Returning to the Bench

Citing concerns of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, veteran high school coach and current McDowell girls basketball head coach Nick DiSantis has resigned.

In a phone conversation, DeSantis says he feels great, has never had the virus and is simply “pausing” his coaching duties in Millcreek until further notice.

DeSantis, a cancer survivor, emotionally addressed his team on Monday night and encouraged everyone to know that he plans on returning to the bench when the time is right.

According to DeSantis, McDowell Athletic Director Mark Becker and the Millcreek family are very supportive of his decision.