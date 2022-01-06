Meadville first responders to face off in first-ever ‘Battle of the Badges’ charity hockey game

It’s the “Battle of the Badges” in Meadville this weekend.

This first-time event is raising money for the community recreation center. Fontaine Glenn was live in the newsroom with more on this community event.

The Meadville City Police Department is facing off against the Meadville City Fire Department on the ice in Meadville this weekend for “Battle of the Badges,” a similar event to the one that happens right here in Erie.

The two departments are teaming up to create this event, while hoping to bring the community together.

“Battle of the Badges” will take place Saturday at the Meadville Area Recreation Complex on Thurston Road.

Tickets are on sale now for $5. Anyone who purchases a presale ticket before 7 p.m. Friday has the chance to win a cash prize if they are one of three chosen to shoot a half ice goal during intermission.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and players take the ice at 5:15 p.m.

Fontaine spoke with both department organizers who say they hope to put on a show for the community while taking a break from the stress of their jobs that’s been amplified during the pandemic.

The fire department team will also consist of other firefighters/EMT’s from the county, and some registered nurses will be joining them as well.

In the next half hour, Fontaine will have more on what will be happening at the game Saturday night.

At the game, there will be Chinese auction baskets and big ticket items being raffled off, including Pittsburgh Penguin game tickets and signed merchandise.

During the second intermission, the Little Penguins will be facing off to show off their skills.

So far, the community has responded well to the game and organizers are expecting a great turnout.

When it comes to the players on the ice, it sure sounds like there are a variety of skill levels on both sides of the puck.

After speaking with both organizers, it seems like it’s going to be a close game. But while both teams seem competitive and confident… it’s all in good fun.

Kids 12 and under are free. Masks are optional. Tickets are $5 presale and at the door. After the game, public skating will be open for anyone who has a ticket.

Click here to purchase tickets. Click here to purchase virtual 50/50 raffle tickets, which can only be purchased until Friday night at midnight.