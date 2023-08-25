Meadville grad Armoni Foster has signed a professional basketball contract for the upcoming 2023-2024 season overseas in the Ukrainian SuperLeague.

𝘈𝘳𝘮𝘰𝘯𝘪 𝘈𝘣𝘳𝘰𝘢𝘥 🛫 🗺️



Armoni Foster has signed his first professional contract with BC Cherkaski Mavpy in the Ukrainian SuperLeague for the 2023-24 season 🇺🇦#GoHAM | @armoni3 pic.twitter.com/309NW2iViu — Hunter Athlete Management (@HunterAthletes) August 24, 2023

Foster, who guided the Bulldogs to a 2017 PIAA state championship appearance in boys basketball as an all-state guard, is set to play for BC Cherkaski Mavpy this coming year.

The Meadville native helped Indiana PA. reach an NCAA Final Four as an all-PSAC first-team performer during his college basketball career that wound up taking him up to Division I Buffalo.