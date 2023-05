Some of the upcoming Erie metro sports hall of fame class gathered Wednesday afternoon at the Zem Zem Shrine Club ahead of the June 28th ceremonial induction.

The class includes:

Hugh Hillhouse

Paul Benim

Gary Manchel

John Melody

Shannon Pullium

Rick Sertz

Nicole Smith

Ryan Zapolski

Gary Drapcho (posthumously)

The nine-person class will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Wednesday, June 28 at the Zem Zem Shrine Club at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.