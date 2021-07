Mercyhurst University hosted the inaugural Kenny Robinson memorial baseball tournament this weekend.

Robinson, a former Mercyhurst baseball player, passed away in May of 2020 in a fishing accident in Pittsburgh.

The proceeds for the tournament go towards the support of athletic and educational scholarships in the late Kenny Robinson’s name.

Tournament play began with 12-under, 14-under and 15-under this weekend while action continues at Mercyhurst and Jefferson, Ohio next weekend.