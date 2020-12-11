Mercyhurst Falls to Buffalo in Exhibition Game

After months of speculation and fear of being contracted, the Detroit Tigers announced that the Erie SeaWolves will remain in Erie as the AA affiliate.

“Player development has never been more important to our organization than it is today, and after a significant review process with each of the clubs and Major League Baseball, we’re excited to invite these affiliates to move forward as part of the Tigers family,” said Al Avila, Detroit Tigers Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations and General Manager. “These clubs play a key role in our long-term plan for sustainable success, to ensure our players are in the best position for growth and development to become impactful contributors at the Major League level. I’d also like to thank the affiliate owners, executives, state and local government officials, and the overall community in each of these markets. Their passion for the game is one of our sport’s greatest assets and is something they should be very proud of.”