Mercyhurst getting another upgrade to its athletic facilities

Mercyhurst University is getting another upgrade to its athletic facilities.

The Laker for Life Campaign launched in February of 2019 after the university received a total of $5 million from two alumni donors.

The entire facility houses the university’s men’s and women’s basketball programs, volleyball programs and wrestling program.

The iconic stage will no longer be there as the basketball court will be laid out differently.

Mercyhurst’s athletic director tells us more about the changes being made.

“We’re going to have video boards in the facility, just a whole other level of graphics. The lobby will be completely redone, as you walk in, it’s going to hit you when you walk in; you’re going to have music audio and game audio, there’s gonna be video boards in there and graphics. We would like to think it’s a Division II facility, but has Division I bells and whistles to go with it,” said Brad Davis, athletic director, Mercyhurst University.