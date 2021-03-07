Mercyhurst men’s basketball makes NCAA tournament, will face Fairmont State in first round

The Mercyhurst men’s basketball team has made the 2021 NCAA tournament as a #4 seed in the Atlantic Regional.

The Lakers will face fifth seed Fairmont State in the first round on the campus of West Liberty University in West Virginia.

The top-5 Lakers went unbeaten through an 11-0 regular season on their way back to the NCAA tournament.

The 2021 Atlantic Regional begins Saturday, March 13th with semifinals set for Sunday, March 14th and the regional final Tuesday, March 16th.

Mercyhurst has now qualified for three straight NCAA tournaments.

Mercyhurst qualified for the field in 2020 before their postseason was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last time Mercyhurst faced Fairmont State in the NCAA tournament was in the 2019 first round when the Lakers won 63-60 in overtime en route to the program’s first ever NCAA Elite Eight appearance.