Mercyhurst men’s hockey plays Sacred Heart to second straight tie

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Men’s hockey:

Mercyhurst 3 – Sacred Heart 3 (F/OT)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Don't Miss

More News