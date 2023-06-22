The Mercyhurst men’s hockey team will open the 2023-2024 season on Saturday, October 7th against Ohio State.
We caught up with head coach Rick Gotkin to talk about the Lakers’ full schedule for the upcoming season.
by: Michael Fenner
