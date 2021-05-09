Mercyhurst men’s lacrosse draws Mercy to start NCAA tournament

The Mercyhurst men’s lacrosse team draws Mercy, the only team who defeated the Lakers this regular season, in round one of the NCAA division II men’s lacrosse tournament.

The Lakers earned one of the five spots in the North Regional that will take place at Saxon Stadium beginning on Friday. The other teams are Le Moyne, Mercy, Saint Anselm and fellow G-MAC foe Seton Hill.

The other semifinal will feature the top seed Le Moyne College against the winner of No. 4 Seton Hill University and No. 5 Saint Anselm College.

The South Regional includes top seed and host Lenoir-Rhyne who will await the winner No. 4 Mount Olive and No. 5 Tampa. The other semifinal will see second see Wingate square off with third seed University of Indianapolis.

The winners of the two regions will meet on Sunday, May 30th for the NCAA Championship at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut.